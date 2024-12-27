Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment and Uncertainty

South Korea faces political upheaval as parliament impeaches acting President Han Duck-soo, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's suspension over martial law declaration. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok takes charge amidst economic concerns. The ongoing crisis highlights the country's unstable democratic landscape and casts doubt on its future leadership.

Updated: 27-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:59 IST
Han Duck-soo Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's parliament has impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, deepening the political crisis that has gripped the nation since President Yoon Suk Yeol's suspension. The chaos was triggered by Yoon's brief imposition of martial law earlier this month, which alarmed both domestic and international observers.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has stepped in as acting president, pledging to maintain stability amidst the turmoil. However, the impeachment saga has stirred economic uncertainty, with the Korean won taking a hit. Choi's leadership could be short-lived, as opposition-led parliament might pose further challenges.

The Constitutional Court has commenced a review to determine Yoon's fate, while South Korea navigates its worst political crisis since the late 1980s. The upheaval has prompted questions about the resilience of the nation's democratic institutions and the impact on its strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

