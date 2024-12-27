Left Menu

Global Leaders Mourn Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms

World leaders mourn the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his pivotal role in India's economic reforms and global strategic partnerships. Tributes flowed from countries like the US, France, and Sri Lanka, underlining his legacy as a visionary economist and statesman. He was 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:11 IST
Global leaders have expressed profound sorrow over the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his immense contributions to economic reforms and international diplomacy. At 92, Singh passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Singh, who was pivotal in steering India toward rapid economic growth, drew tributes from leaders worldwide, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron. He was particularly noted for strengthening bilateral relations and championing projects like the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Respected for his visionary leadership, Singh is mourned across continents as a transformative figure who fostered equity and inclusivity in governance, leaving an indelible mark on international collaborations. National mourning will be observed, with his last rites receiving full state honors.

