Honoring a Visionary Reformist: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh

The Congress Working Committee paid tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh, highlighting his transformative contributions to India's politics and economy. Known for his role in economic liberalization, Singh's leadership advanced economic growth and social progress. His legacy as a reformist committed to inclusive growth endures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant meeting held at the AICC headquarters, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reflected on the remarkable legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister who passed away at the age of 92. Described as a towering figure in the realms of Indian politics and economics, his work has left an indelible mark on the nation.

The CWC, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, lauded Singh for his economic reforms as Finance Minister in the 1990s, which included liberalization that opened India to global markets. His tenure as the 13th prime minister was noted for its calm leadership amidst economic challenges.

Beyond economic achievements, Singh was also recognized for his legislative initiatives, such as the Right to Information Act and his dedication to inclusive growth. His intellectual contributions as an economist and academician further solidified his reputation as a reformist committed to India's holistic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

