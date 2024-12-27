Tributes Pour In for Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday mourned the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away in Delhi at the age of 92 on Thursday night.

Oli expressed his grief on Facebook, emphasizing his respectful remembrance of Singh, with whom he had discussed issues of mutual interest between Nepal and India.

Additionally, former Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' extended condolences via X, saluting Singh as a visionary leader whose influence will inspire future generations.

