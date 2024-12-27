The Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A True Indian Statesman

At a gathering in Delhi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) commemorated the life and legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing his significant contributions to India's political and economic advancements. His policies fundamentally transformed India's economy and societal fabric, garnering respect internationally.

Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, was hailed as the brain behind India's economic liberalization in the 1990s. His foresight in economic reforms saved India from financial downturns and integrated it into global markets. As Prime Minister, Singh navigated economic crises while spearheading social initiatives such as the Right to Education and MGNREGA, reinforcing his commitment to both development and social justice.

Singh's personal demeanor reflected humility and grace, and his dedication to economic, educational, and public service arenas inspired many. The CWC vows to carry forward Singh's mission of economic reform and social inclusivity, ensuring that his values and aspirations guide India's future progress. Floral tributes were also paid at the CWC meeting in his honor.

