Left Menu

The Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A True Indian Statesman

The Congress Working Committee paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his role as an architect of India's economic reforms. Singh, known for his transformative policies and inclusive growth focus, left a lasting impact on India's political and economic landscape, earning global respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:49 IST
The Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A True Indian Statesman
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

At a gathering in Delhi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) commemorated the life and legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing his significant contributions to India's political and economic advancements. His policies fundamentally transformed India's economy and societal fabric, garnering respect internationally.

Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, was hailed as the brain behind India's economic liberalization in the 1990s. His foresight in economic reforms saved India from financial downturns and integrated it into global markets. As Prime Minister, Singh navigated economic crises while spearheading social initiatives such as the Right to Education and MGNREGA, reinforcing his commitment to both development and social justice.

Singh's personal demeanor reflected humility and grace, and his dedication to economic, educational, and public service arenas inspired many. The CWC vows to carry forward Singh's mission of economic reform and social inclusivity, ensuring that his values and aspirations guide India's future progress. Floral tributes were also paid at the CWC meeting in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024