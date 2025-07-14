Left Menu

Media vs Politics: Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is under fire from journalist organizations for his derogatory remarks about media sources, calling them 'mutra.' The National Union of Journalists (India) demands an apology, threatening to escalate the issue to the President of India. The comments are related to EC's voter roll revisions in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:39 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, the prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has sparked controversy with remarks criticizing media sources, equating them to 'mutra' (urine). This has led to an outcry from journalist groups demanding an official apology.

The National Union of Journalists (India), led by President Ras Bihari, strongly condemned Yadav's comments, labeling them as 'tasteless.' The union has threatened to take the matter to the President if an apology isn't forthcoming.

The issue arose after Yadav dismissed reports from the Election Commission's ongoing voter roll revisions in Bihar, which some believe target disenfranchising poor voters. The BJP supports the revisions, whereas the opposition views them as discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

