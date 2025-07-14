Media vs Politics: Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate

Tejashwi Yadav, the prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has sparked controversy with remarks criticizing media sources, equating them to 'mutra' (urine). This has led to an outcry from journalist groups demanding an official apology.

The National Union of Journalists (India), led by President Ras Bihari, strongly condemned Yadav's comments, labeling them as 'tasteless.' The union has threatened to take the matter to the President if an apology isn't forthcoming.

The issue arose after Yadav dismissed reports from the Election Commission's ongoing voter roll revisions in Bihar, which some believe target disenfranchising poor voters. The BJP supports the revisions, whereas the opposition views them as discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)