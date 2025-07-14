Call for Renaming Sparks Controversy in UP Politics

In a recent statement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has stirred political waters by suggesting the Samajwadi Party should rebrand itself as the 'Madrasawadi Party'.

Maurya's remarks came through an X post, where he accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of turning Muslims, mosques, and madrasas into a 'vote market'.

This provocative statement calls on Samajwadi Party workers to challenge their leader, reflecting ongoing tensions and political strategy shifts in Uttar Pradesh.