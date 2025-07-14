Call for Renaming Sparks Controversy in UP Politics
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya sparks controversy by suggesting the Samajwadi Party be renamed 'Madrasawadi Party', alleging its focus on Muslims and madrasas. He criticizes SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for reportedly referring to Hindu faith as a business, urging party workers to demand a name change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:41 IST
In a recent statement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has stirred political waters by suggesting the Samajwadi Party should rebrand itself as the 'Madrasawadi Party'.
Maurya's remarks came through an X post, where he accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of turning Muslims, mosques, and madrasas into a 'vote market'.
This provocative statement calls on Samajwadi Party workers to challenge their leader, reflecting ongoing tensions and political strategy shifts in Uttar Pradesh.
