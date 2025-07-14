Left Menu

Call for Renaming Sparks Controversy in UP Politics

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya sparks controversy by suggesting the Samajwadi Party be renamed 'Madrasawadi Party', alleging its focus on Muslims and madrasas. He criticizes SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for reportedly referring to Hindu faith as a business, urging party workers to demand a name change.

Updated: 14-07-2025 12:41 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has stirred political waters by suggesting the Samajwadi Party should rebrand itself as the 'Madrasawadi Party'.

Maurya's remarks came through an X post, where he accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of turning Muslims, mosques, and madrasas into a 'vote market'.

This provocative statement calls on Samajwadi Party workers to challenge their leader, reflecting ongoing tensions and political strategy shifts in Uttar Pradesh.

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

