Venezuela Probes Argentine Officer Ties to Terrorism

Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation into Nahuel Agustin Gallo, a non-commissioned officer from Argentina's Gendarmeria, on suspicions of ties to international right-wing terrorism. The probe was announced by Attorney General Tarek Saab following Gallo's recent detention while attempting to enter Venezuela illegally.

Gallo is suspected of being connected to a group allegedly planning destabilizing and terrorist activities on Venezuelan soil with backing from international far-right organizations. The Argentine government has called for Gallo's immediate release, pointing to heightened diplomatic strain.

This incident exacerbates already tense relations between Argentina and Venezuela, with ideological clashes between Argentina's far-right President Javier Milei and Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro deepening the divide. Argentina broke ties with Venezuela after a disputed election, with Brazil stepping in diplomatically.

