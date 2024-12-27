Left Menu

Guatemala Prepares for Potential Deportation Surge Amid U.S. Relations

Guatemala is preparing to accept deportees from the U.S. as it seeks to foster positive relations with the Trump administration. Officials aim to integrate returnees into the private sector, emphasizing regional cooperation. Central American countries are concerned about economic impacts amid changes in U.S. immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guatemala is positioning itself to receive deportees from the United States, seeking to build a cooperative relationship with the incoming Trump administration. As the U.S. grapples with deportation challenges concerning Latin American countries like Nicaragua and Venezuela, Guatemala aims to be part of a regional solution.

The proactive stance includes meetings with key figures such as Senator Marco Rubio and the Heritage Foundation. This contrasts with neighboring countries like El Salvador and Honduras, which are less engaged. Guatemala receives 14 deportation flights weekly and expects an increase, prioritizing the reintegration of its nationals.

Concerns linger over the economic impact of reduced remittances, a significant GDP contributor. Guatemalan officials, while not immediately concerned, acknowledge the potential financial strain. They are preparing surveys to identify returning migrant communities and focusing on harnessing deportees' skills in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

