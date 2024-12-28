Power Transition and Strengthened Bilateral Ties: Singapore's Pivotal Year

In a significant political shift, Lawrence Wong, 51, has been appointed as Singapore's Prime Minister, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong who stepped down after 20 years in office.

2024 witnessed a historic elevation of India-Singapore relations, as both nations upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signified by high-profile visits and collaborations in technology and economy.

Domestically, Singapore faced its first political corruption trial in nearly 50 years, resulting in a cabinet member's conviction, while on the international stage, investment, diplomatic, and military cooperation with India flourished.

(With inputs from agencies.)