Power Transition and Strengthened Bilateral Ties: Singapore's Pivotal Year
In 2024, Singapore underwent a political transition as Lawrence Wong succeeded Lee Hsien Loong as Prime Minister. The year marked the elevation of Singapore-India diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Major collaborations in technology and investments underscored deepening ties, while historic events and trials shaped domestic affairs.
In a significant political shift, Lawrence Wong, 51, has been appointed as Singapore's Prime Minister, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong who stepped down after 20 years in office.
2024 witnessed a historic elevation of India-Singapore relations, as both nations upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signified by high-profile visits and collaborations in technology and economy.
Domestically, Singapore faced its first political corruption trial in nearly 50 years, resulting in a cabinet member's conviction, while on the international stage, investment, diplomatic, and military cooperation with India flourished.
