Uddhav Thackeray's Meeting with Families Sparks Political Debate

Uddhav Thackeray plans to meet the families of Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi, whose deaths have become politically charged incidents in Maharashtra. The murders have sparked protests, with leaders like Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi visiting the families, raising concerns over ongoing violence and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:47 IST
In a politically charged move, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to meet the families of Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi in early January. Deshmukh's murder has ignited a political furore, while Suryavanshi's death in custody has further intensified tensions.

Thackeray's visit follows the footsteps of prominent leaders such as NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently engaged with the bereaved families. The meetings underscore the ongoing concern over the violence linked to the desecration incident and the alleged systematic targeting.

The investigations into Deshmukh's murder revealed his opposition to extortion from a windmill company, leading to widespread protests. Meanwhile, Suryavanshi's death, questioned by Gandhi, casts a spotlight on judicial custody protocols and the broader issue of caste discrimination in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

