Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Putin Apologizes to Azerbaijan

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev after an Azerbaijani airliner crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. The crash linked to Russian air defense during a Ukrainian drone strike has sparked international controversy about its cause. Survivors reported hearing loud noises onboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:20 IST
Tragic Crash: Putin Apologizes to Azerbaijan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his regret to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding a 'tragic incident' involving the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan, which resulted in 38 fatalities.

The aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny, turned towards Kazakhstan and crashed while attempting to land. Shortly after, the Kremlin stated that air defense systems near Grozny were active during a Ukrainian drone strike but did not confirm if these systems directly hit the plane.

Although U.S. and Azerbaijani officials attributed the crash to an external weapon, likely Russian air defense, this has not been officially confirmed. The survivors mentioned hearing loud noises aboard just prior to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024