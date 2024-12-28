Tragic Crash: Putin Apologizes to Azerbaijan

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his regret to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding a 'tragic incident' involving the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan, which resulted in 38 fatalities.

The aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny, turned towards Kazakhstan and crashed while attempting to land. Shortly after, the Kremlin stated that air defense systems near Grozny were active during a Ukrainian drone strike but did not confirm if these systems directly hit the plane.

Although U.S. and Azerbaijani officials attributed the crash to an external weapon, likely Russian air defense, this has not been officially confirmed. The survivors mentioned hearing loud noises aboard just prior to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)