Tragic Crash: Putin Apologizes to Azerbaijan
Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev after an Azerbaijani airliner crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. The crash linked to Russian air defense during a Ukrainian drone strike has sparked international controversy about its cause. Survivors reported hearing loud noises onboard.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his regret to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding a 'tragic incident' involving the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan, which resulted in 38 fatalities.
The aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny, turned towards Kazakhstan and crashed while attempting to land. Shortly after, the Kremlin stated that air defense systems near Grozny were active during a Ukrainian drone strike but did not confirm if these systems directly hit the plane.
Although U.S. and Azerbaijani officials attributed the crash to an external weapon, likely Russian air defense, this has not been officially confirmed. The survivors mentioned hearing loud noises aboard just prior to the crash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
