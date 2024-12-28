BJP-Takes-Aim-at-Kejriwal's-Flagstaff-Road-Controversy
BJP's senior leader Vijender Gupta accuses AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of irregularities linked to his Flagstaff Road residence, claiming it will be a key issue in upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. AAP rebuffs BJP's claims, calling them unfounded. The controversy highlights the political dynamics ahead of elections.
Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta targeted AAP figurehead Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, alleging multiple irregularities concerning Kejriwal's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road during his tenure as Delhi's chief minister. According to Gupta, the issue will become a significant talking point in the forthcoming Assembly elections in India's capital city.
Responding to these accusations, the Aam Aadmi Party dismissed Gupta's charges, stating the Bharatiya Janata Party's entire electoral strategy centers around attacking Kejriwal without presenting a proper vision for Delhi. The party insists that the BJP's allegations invariably prove to be baseless over time.
Gupta, the outgoing Delhi Assembly's opposition leader, revealed at a press conference that constructing Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' required demolishing other properties. The BJP plans to spotlight these accusations in their campaign leading up to the February Delhi Assembly polls.
