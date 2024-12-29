Left Menu

North Korea's Strategic Policy Shift Amid Global Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a crucial policy-setting meeting of the ruling party to strategize against the United States. The session highlighted regional alliances, addressed domestic issues like flood responses, and prompted leadership changes, including the appointment of Pak Thae Song as the new premier.

Updated: 29-12-2024 05:58 IST
North Korea's Strategic Policy Shift Amid Global Tensions
Kim Jong Un

In a bold policy-setting meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outlined an assertive strategy aimed at counteracting the United States, as reported by state media, KCNA. This pivotal session of the ruling party not only revealed North Korea's intensified stance but also addressed regional dynamics and leadership changes.

The meeting underscored the evolving alliance between South Korea, the United States, and Japan, described as a 'nuclear military bloc' by KCNA, dubbing South Korea as an 'anti-communist outpost.' These developments reportedly clarify North Korea's strategic pathway amidst global tension.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed responses to domestic challenges, such as the handling of recent floods. Significant leadership changes were made, including appointing Pak Thae Song as premier, as the session concluded a year of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, drawing criticism from the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

