South Korea Eyes August Trade Deal Deadline with U.S.

South Korea's top trade envoy expressed optimism on Monday about potentially achieving an 'in-principle' trade agreement with the United States by the August 1 deadline. However, he noted the urgency in finalizing a comprehensive package to secure exemption from stringent U.S. tariffs.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, after recent high-level discussions with U.S. officials, highlighted that South Korea may face strategic choices, particularly concerning its agriculture sector, to progress in the trade talks.

The discussions underscore the complexity of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement, amid broader economic considerations and geopolitical factors.

