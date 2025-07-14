South Korea Eyes August Trade Deal Deadline with U.S.
South Korea's chief trade official suggested a potential 'in-principle' trade agreement with the United States by August 1. However, challenges remain to finalize a detailed package to avoid U.S. tariffs. Strategic decisions, particularly in agriculture, could be necessary as negotiations advance.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's top trade envoy expressed optimism on Monday about potentially achieving an 'in-principle' trade agreement with the United States by the August 1 deadline. However, he noted the urgency in finalizing a comprehensive package to secure exemption from stringent U.S. tariffs.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, after recent high-level discussions with U.S. officials, highlighted that South Korea may face strategic choices, particularly concerning its agriculture sector, to progress in the trade talks.
The discussions underscore the complexity of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement, amid broader economic considerations and geopolitical factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada Drops Digital Services Tax to Ease U.S. Trade Negotiations
FAO Launches Digital Agriculture Drive to Empower Rural Zimbabwean Farmers
Japan Holds Firm: No Sacrifice for Agriculture in U.S. Trade Talks
Direct Subsidies to Farmers: A Revolutionary Shift for Indian Agriculture
EU Eyes Trade Deal with US Amidst Tariff Negotiations