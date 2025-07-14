Left Menu

South Korea Eyes August Trade Deal Deadline with U.S.

South Korea's chief trade official suggested a potential 'in-principle' trade agreement with the United States by August 1. However, challenges remain to finalize a detailed package to avoid U.S. tariffs. Strategic decisions, particularly in agriculture, could be necessary as negotiations advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-07-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 07:43 IST
South Korea Eyes August Trade Deal Deadline with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's top trade envoy expressed optimism on Monday about potentially achieving an 'in-principle' trade agreement with the United States by the August 1 deadline. However, he noted the urgency in finalizing a comprehensive package to secure exemption from stringent U.S. tariffs.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, after recent high-level discussions with U.S. officials, highlighted that South Korea may face strategic choices, particularly concerning its agriculture sector, to progress in the trade talks.

The discussions underscore the complexity of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement, amid broader economic considerations and geopolitical factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025