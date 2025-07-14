South Korea Orders Fuel Switch Checks for Boeing Aircraft

In a move to enhance aviation safety, South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) is poised to compel all domestic carriers operating Boeing aircraft to carry out inspections of their fuel switches. This directive aligns with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) 2018 advisory, underscoring a commitment to global aviation standards.

The decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to uphold stringent safety measures across South Korea's aviation sector. By conforming to the FAA's advisory, MOLIT aims to address potential risks and ensure the reliability of Boeing aircraft operating within the country's airspace.

While the official from MOLIT confirmed the impending order, a specific timeline for when these checks must be completed has not been disclosed. The lack of a concrete schedule raises questions about the urgency and execution of this safety initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)