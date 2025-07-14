Left Menu

South Korea Orders Fuel Switch Checks for Boeing Aircraft

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) is set to mandate inspections of fuel switches in Boeing aircraft by domestic airlines to align with a 2018 FAA advisory. The timeline for the inspections, according to the ministry's spokesperson, remains unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:45 IST
South Korea Orders Fuel Switch Checks for Boeing Aircraft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a move to enhance aviation safety, South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) is poised to compel all domestic carriers operating Boeing aircraft to carry out inspections of their fuel switches. This directive aligns with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) 2018 advisory, underscoring a commitment to global aviation standards.

The decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to uphold stringent safety measures across South Korea's aviation sector. By conforming to the FAA's advisory, MOLIT aims to address potential risks and ensure the reliability of Boeing aircraft operating within the country's airspace.

While the official from MOLIT confirmed the impending order, a specific timeline for when these checks must be completed has not been disclosed. The lack of a concrete schedule raises questions about the urgency and execution of this safety initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025