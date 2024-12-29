Left Menu

Chad's Moment of Decision: Elections Amid Controversy

Chadians voted in a parliamentary election on Sunday, likely solidifying President Mahamat Idriss Deby's authority. This election marks significant progress in Chad's return to constitutional governance. Major opposition parties boycotted the polls, which cover legislative, municipal, and regional elections, expressing concerns over government legitimacy.

Chadians participated in a parliamentary election on Sunday, aimed at reinforcing President Mahamat Idriss Deby's grip on power and steering the nation toward constitutional governance. The vote follows a disputed election in May and comes amid opposition boycotts.

Despite significant opposition resistance, over eight million Chadians were registered to vote in the historic elections covering legislative, municipal, and regional disputes. Election results are expected by January 31, 2025.

Public sentiment remains hopeful as citizens like Moussa Ali Hissein and Abel Moungar express desires for improved economic opportunities and societal conditions. Meanwhile, Chad's geopolitical stance is tested, notably after its defense cooperation termination with France.

