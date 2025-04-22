Election Commission Debunks Voter Turnout Allegations in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Election Commission sources dismissed allegations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding unnatural voter turnout during the last hours of Maharashtra assembly elections, stressing that the Congress party raised no issues at the time.

Gandhi, speaking in Boston, claimed the number of voters exceeded the adult population in Maharashtra, suggesting electoral discrepancies.

The Election Commission confirmed the voting figures, indicating an average that aligns with estimated participation, countering claims of voter list manipulation, and underscoring the transparency of the electoral process.

