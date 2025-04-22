Left Menu

Election Commission Debunks Voter Turnout Allegations in Maharashtra

Election Commission sources rejected Rahul Gandhi's claims of abnormal voter turnout in Maharashtra's assembly polls, emphasizing Congress did not report such discrepancies. Responding to allegations of voter count manipulation, the Election Commission clarified the turnout figures and emphasized adherence to electoral laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Election Commission sources dismissed allegations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding unnatural voter turnout during the last hours of Maharashtra assembly elections, stressing that the Congress party raised no issues at the time.

Gandhi, speaking in Boston, claimed the number of voters exceeded the adult population in Maharashtra, suggesting electoral discrepancies.

The Election Commission confirmed the voting figures, indicating an average that aligns with estimated participation, countering claims of voter list manipulation, and underscoring the transparency of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

