Maharashtra Election Controversy: Jankar's EVM Tampering Allegations Stir Debate
Uttam Jankar, a lawmaker from the NCP (SP), claimed that the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls was due to EVM tampering, a statement dismissed by the BJP as 'immature'. Jankar alleges that the real results favored MVA, yet BJP leader Pravin Darekar has criticized the claims.
Uttam Jankar, a member of the NCP (SP), has sparked controversy by alleging that the Mahayuti coalition's triumph in the Maharashtra assembly elections was the result of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering. Speaking to a Marathi news outlet, Jankar, who emerged victorious in the Malshiras constituency, raised doubts about the credibility of the election process.
Jankar's assertions were met with skepticism by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who labeled the claims as 'immature' and challenged Jankar to present concrete evidence. According to the Election Commission, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won his seat decisively, contradicting Jankar's allegations of a narrow loss for the NCP leader in Baramati.
The Mahayuti's decisive win, capturing 230 out of 288 seats, contrasts sharply with the MVA's diminished position, securing only 46 seats across the state. The ongoing debate over the fairness of the electoral process continues to elicit strong reactions from political leaders across Maharashtra.
