Left Menu

Maharashtra Election Controversy: Jankar's EVM Tampering Allegations Stir Debate

Uttam Jankar, a lawmaker from the NCP (SP), claimed that the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls was due to EVM tampering, a statement dismissed by the BJP as 'immature'. Jankar alleges that the real results favored MVA, yet BJP leader Pravin Darekar has criticized the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:34 IST
Maharashtra Election Controversy: Jankar's EVM Tampering Allegations Stir Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttam Jankar, a member of the NCP (SP), has sparked controversy by alleging that the Mahayuti coalition's triumph in the Maharashtra assembly elections was the result of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering. Speaking to a Marathi news outlet, Jankar, who emerged victorious in the Malshiras constituency, raised doubts about the credibility of the election process.

Jankar's assertions were met with skepticism by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who labeled the claims as 'immature' and challenged Jankar to present concrete evidence. According to the Election Commission, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won his seat decisively, contradicting Jankar's allegations of a narrow loss for the NCP leader in Baramati.

The Mahayuti's decisive win, capturing 230 out of 288 seats, contrasts sharply with the MVA's diminished position, securing only 46 seats across the state. The ongoing debate over the fairness of the electoral process continues to elicit strong reactions from political leaders across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024