Political Conspiracy or Baseless Allegation? The Case That Shook Karnataka
A case has been registered against Raju Kapanur and five others for allegedly conspiring to kill BJP leaders, based on a suicide note from contractor Sachin Panchal. The incident has prompted demands for a CBI investigation, as political tensions escalate between Congress and BJP in Karnataka.
A case against Raju Kapanur, a close aide of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, and five others has been registered following allegations of a conspiracy to kill BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu and other leaders, police said on Sunday.
The allegations arose from a suicide note by Sachin Panchal, a civil contractor, who accused Congress leaders of plotting to kill several BJP figures. Panchal's death, by alleged suicide on Thursday, has intensified political tensions.
The BJP demands a CBI investigation, as Congress officials, including Kharge, deny the allegations, attributing them to political manoeuvring. The incident underscores the growing political rivalry in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
