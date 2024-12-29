Political Conspiracy or Baseless Allegation? The Case That Shook Karnataka

A case against Raju Kapanur, a close aide of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, and five others has been registered following allegations of a conspiracy to kill BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu and other leaders, police said on Sunday.

The allegations arose from a suicide note by Sachin Panchal, a civil contractor, who accused Congress leaders of plotting to kill several BJP figures. Panchal's death, by alleged suicide on Thursday, has intensified political tensions.

The BJP demands a CBI investigation, as Congress officials, including Kharge, deny the allegations, attributing them to political manoeuvring. The incident underscores the growing political rivalry in the region.

