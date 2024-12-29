Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation in Delhi

BJP's Vijender Gupta accuses AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of sowing confusion about Delhi's electoral rolls. Kejriwal alleged BJP's manipulation in voter lists before 2025 Delhi elections. Delhi's electoral authority rejected the claims, ensuring thorough checks were done. The political climate intensifies amidst allegations from AAP, BJP, and Congress.

  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rise in Delhi as BJP leader Vijender Gupta lashed out at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of creating confusion and claiming the BJP is manipulating the voters' list ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Gupta argued that Kejriwal is fearful as he finally faces the prospect of losing the elections, leading him to entertain such claims. Meanwhile, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer refuted Kejriwal's allegations, asserting all voter list issues have been resolved, with the final electoral roll slated for release in January 2025.

This development follows Kejriwal's claims of an 'unusual spike' in voter addition and deletion in New Delhi's constituency. Kejriwal accused BJP of executing 'Operation Lotus' to alter the voter demographic, stirring intense political rivalry among AAP, BJP, and Congress on the election eve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

