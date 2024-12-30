Left Menu

Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Life of Service and Leadership

World leaders and U.S. politicians pay tribute to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at age 100. Recognized for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt and receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, his legacy of public service and humanitarian work continues to inspire people worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 03:48 IST
President

World leaders and U.S. politicians mourn the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who has died at the age of 100. Carter, celebrated for his significant contributions to peace and humanitarian efforts, leaves behind a formidable legacy.

President Joe Biden described Carter as an extraordinary leader and friend to the nation and the world, embodying a rare connection with people globally. Former President Donald Trump acknowledged Carter's dedication during challenging times, urging Americans to honor his memory and keep his family in their prayers.

The Clintons praised his commitment to civil rights and environmental conservation, while Senator Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers highlighted his profound impact both in and beyond the White House. As leaders reflect on his life, they recognize his lasting contributions to peace and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

