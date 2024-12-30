Swati Maliwal Challenges AAP Leadership Amidst Dire Conditions in Sangam Vihar

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal made a fervent appeal for action on Monday as she visited Sangam Vihar in Delhi, sharply criticizing her own party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a strongly worded statement, Maliwal challenged AAP leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal and current Chief Minister Atishi, to visit the area and witness the dire conditions firsthand.

Maliwal described Sangam Vihar as a living hell, citing the absence of roads, overflowing sewers, and stagnant, foul-smelling water that plagues the area year-round. Residents, she claimed, are forced to pay for even the most basic necessities like drinking water in such debilitating conditions—a situation she stressed does not even exist in the country's most backward districts.

Her criticism extended beyond infrastructure as she slammed the AAP's health model, citing inadequate hospital conditions leading to preventable deaths. Maliwal's scathing critique emerges as Delhi gears up for its 2025 Assembly elections, where AAP hopes to build on its 2020 victory, which saw the party secure 62 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)