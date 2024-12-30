Left Menu

Swati Maliwal Challenges AAP Leadership Amidst Dire Conditions in Sangam Vihar

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal visited Delhi's Sangam Vihar, criticizing the AAP for neglecting the area's plight. Highlighting poor infrastructure and corruption, she urged leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi to address the issues. Her critique comes ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST
Swati Maliwal Challenges AAP Leadership Amidst Dire Conditions in Sangam Vihar
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in Delhi's Sangam Vihar (Photo/Swati Maliwal's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal made a fervent appeal for action on Monday as she visited Sangam Vihar in Delhi, sharply criticizing her own party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a strongly worded statement, Maliwal challenged AAP leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal and current Chief Minister Atishi, to visit the area and witness the dire conditions firsthand.

Maliwal described Sangam Vihar as a living hell, citing the absence of roads, overflowing sewers, and stagnant, foul-smelling water that plagues the area year-round. Residents, she claimed, are forced to pay for even the most basic necessities like drinking water in such debilitating conditions—a situation she stressed does not even exist in the country's most backward districts.

Her criticism extended beyond infrastructure as she slammed the AAP's health model, citing inadequate hospital conditions leading to preventable deaths. Maliwal's scathing critique emerges as Delhi gears up for its 2025 Assembly elections, where AAP hopes to build on its 2020 victory, which saw the party secure 62 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024