Global Democratic Waves: Predictions and Realities for 2025 Elections

The coming year may not see as many elections as 2024, but the 2025 ballots in various nations will significantly influence global politics. Countries such as Belarus, Germany, Chile, Canada, and the Philippines are at pivotal points, with societal issues like inflation and populism at the forefront.

In Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko seeks an unprecedented seventh term amid claims of electoral suppression. Germany, on the other hand, faces early elections due to coalition government collapse, while Canada battles internal and international political challenges. The Philippines await midterm elections crucial to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s influence.

Chile's complex presidential race underscores regional political dynamics, with constitutional debate and crime impacting voter sentiment. Across these democracies, the outcomes will affect international relations and domestic agendas, reflecting a world in political and economic flux.

(With inputs from agencies.)