Political Turmoil in Wayanad: Protesters Demand MLA's Resignation

CPI(M) workers in Wayanad staged a protest demanding Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan's resignation over the alleged suicide of a local Congress leader and his son. The incident has sparked a political controversy, with CPI(M) calling for a comprehensive probe and potential legal actions against Balakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:44 IST
Protests erupted in Wayanad as CPI(M) workers targeted the office of Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan, demanding his resignation over a controversial alleged suicide case. The protests stem from the deaths of Congress leader N M Vijayan and his son Jijesh, provoking calls for an in-depth investigation.

Tension rose when protesters tried to breach police barricades, leading to heightened security around the MLA's office. Accusations point towards Balakrishnan, suggesting he had a role in the events that preceded the deaths, which involved claims of unfulfilled job promises in exchange for money.

In response, Balakrishnan has denied all allegations, indicating plans to legally counter the accusations. The situation has fueled a significant political controversy, with demands from CPI(M) for serious legal charges, highlighting a fracture within local governance and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

