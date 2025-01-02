Political Firestorm: BJP's Tiwari vs. AAP's Atishi Over Temple Disputes

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a vehement attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing Chief Minister Atishi of being a mere puppet controlled by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Tiwari raised concerns regarding the number of temples constructed during AAP's decade-long tenure, suggesting a lack of ethical consideration.

Countering the criticism, Atishi accused the BJP of duplicity, alleging that while they publicly uphold Hinduism, they privately direct officials and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to dismantle temples. Atishi highlighted this contradiction during a press conference, questioning BJP's commitment to protecting religious structures.

She pointed to a Religious Committee meeting on November 22 where it was decided that multiple temples across Delhi neighborhoods, including West Patel Nagar and Gokalpuri, would be demolished. Atishi claimed that the LG's office has approved these actions, which are contradictory to public statements made against temple demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)