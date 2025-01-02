Revanna Brothers Vow to Clear Hassan's Debts Amid Family Struggles

In an assertive declaration, JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna pledged that he and his brother would address the debts burdening Hassan's residents. Suraj, the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, issued a stern warning to the Congress against oppressing his family and JD(S) adherents, cautioning that political dominance is fleeting.

Addressing the gathering in Hassan, Suraj Revanna affirmed, "The sun (Suraj) does not rise alone. It rises to brighten and illuminate (Prajwal). Your Prajwal Anna and Suraj Anna will clear the debts of the people of Hassan." Such declarations come amidst Suraj and his brother's embroilment in sexual assault cases, with Prajwal currently incarcerated and Suraj on bail.

Suraj further criticized political conspiracies against his family, noting that the true legacy lies in deeds, not vindictive politics. He expressed hopes for neutrality among law enforcement and reiterated a commitment with MLA C N Balakrishna to support sugarcane farmers in the region. The JD(S) stalwart accused Congress leaders of focusing on family vendettas instead of development, despite their electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)