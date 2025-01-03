Left Menu

A New Dawn: EU Signals Fresh Start in Syria

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, alongside her French counterpart, visits Syria to initiate a renewed political relationship between Europe and Syria. This visit marks a significant step after rebels took control of Damascus, leading to President Bashar al-Assad's departure, ending a long-standing rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:22 IST
A New Dawn: EU Signals Fresh Start in Syria
Annalena Baerbock
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a move signaling a new political chapter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a one-day visit to Syria with her French counterpart to represent the EU. The trip aims to initiate a constructive dialogue with Syria's new rulers, reflecting a potential reset in European-Syrian relations.

The visit comes after recent seismic shifts in the Syrian political landscape, with rebels seizing control of Damascus and forcing President Bashar al-Assad into exile, thus concluding his family's grip on power that lasted for decades. Baerbock emphasized the possibility of a renewed relationship between Germany, Europe, and Syria.

Her message to the Syrian people is one of hope and cooperation, aiming for Syria's reintegration into the international community. Baerbock's journey represents the aspirations of millions of Syrians for peace and international respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

