A New Dawn: EU Signals Fresh Start in Syria

In a move signaling a new political chapter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a one-day visit to Syria with her French counterpart to represent the EU. The trip aims to initiate a constructive dialogue with Syria's new rulers, reflecting a potential reset in European-Syrian relations.

The visit comes after recent seismic shifts in the Syrian political landscape, with rebels seizing control of Damascus and forcing President Bashar al-Assad into exile, thus concluding his family's grip on power that lasted for decades. Baerbock emphasized the possibility of a renewed relationship between Germany, Europe, and Syria.

Her message to the Syrian people is one of hope and cooperation, aiming for Syria's reintegration into the international community. Baerbock's journey represents the aspirations of millions of Syrians for peace and international respect.

