The Tumultuous Rise and Fall of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is confronting the biggest threat of his political career amid a legal and political storm. Impeached by parliament and resisting an arrest attempt, Yoon battles accusations of insurrection while isolated due to internal and external pressures.

Yoon's presidency has been overshadowed by scandals such as allegations against his wife over a Dior handbag gift, which contributed to political defeats. His tenure has been marred by controversies, impacting his domestic credibility, despite successful foreign diplomacy initiatives.

Born in Seoul, Yoon's rise from chief investigator to South Korea's prosecutor general catapulted him into the presidency. His early triumphs amidst corruption probes clashed with later controversies, raising questions about his leadership and judgment as he faces formidable challenges.

