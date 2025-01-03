Modi Calls AAP a 'Disaster' for Delhi Ahead of Elections

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, branding it a 'disaster' for Delhi, as he addressed a crowd after launching several infrastructure projects in the capital. He accused the AAP government of widespread corruption across sectors, including education and pollution control.

Modi asserted that while the central government was striving for development, the city's administration was engaging in falsehoods and neglecting crucial programs like Ayushman Bharat. With upcoming assembly elections, the Prime Minister stressed the need for change, urging citizens to support the BJP to bring about a new era of politics aimed at nation-building and social welfare.

The Prime Minister also took a jab at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal concerning the alleged misuse of public funds for personal luxuries, calling for transparency and accountability. The BJP continues its aggressive stance, targeting AAP's governance and Kejriwal's policies, particularly emphasizing the urgent need to remove AAP from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)