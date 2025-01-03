Left Menu

Modi Calls AAP a 'Disaster' for Delhi Ahead of Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP, calling it a 'disaster' for Delhi, accusing them of corruption, and blaming them for not implementing central government schemes. He emphasized the need to remove the AAP to pave the way for a new political era focused on nation-building and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:25 IST
Modi Calls AAP a 'Disaster' for Delhi Ahead of Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, branding it a 'disaster' for Delhi, as he addressed a crowd after launching several infrastructure projects in the capital. He accused the AAP government of widespread corruption across sectors, including education and pollution control.

Modi asserted that while the central government was striving for development, the city's administration was engaging in falsehoods and neglecting crucial programs like Ayushman Bharat. With upcoming assembly elections, the Prime Minister stressed the need for change, urging citizens to support the BJP to bring about a new era of politics aimed at nation-building and social welfare.

The Prime Minister also took a jab at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal concerning the alleged misuse of public funds for personal luxuries, calling for transparency and accountability. The BJP continues its aggressive stance, targeting AAP's governance and Kejriwal's policies, particularly emphasizing the urgent need to remove AAP from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025