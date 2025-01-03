Left Menu

Forging New Ties: EU Ministers Seek Reconciliation in Syria

German and French foreign ministers visited Damascus to meet Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, signaling a potential new relationship with Syria following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The visit underscores a shift in Western policy and the desire to support a sovereign and peaceful Syria.

Updated: 03-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:58 IST
In a historic visit, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot journeyed to Damascus, meeting Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. Their visit marked the first EU ministerial engagement since the regime change, aiming to establish a fresh political dialogue.

The ministers' trip comes as a symbol of support for a new beginning between Europe and Syria. Baerbock emphasized Germany's willingness to cooperate and set clear expectations for the new leaders, while Barrot expressed hope for a stable and sovereign Syria, underscoring France's commitment to ensuring citizens' rights.

Western nations cautiously engage with Sharaa's HTS, contemplating the removal of its terrorist label amid evolving regional dynamics. This move represents a significant pivot in international relations with Syria, as European countries explore opportunities to reopen diplomatic channels and promote peace.

