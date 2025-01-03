Bihar's Tumultuous Protest: Exam Controversy Ignites Mass Disruption
Protests escalate in Bihar, demanding the cancellation of the recent PSC exam. Independent MP Pappu Yadav leads demonstrations, blocking rail and road traffic. Tensions rise as protestors clash with police in Patna. Allegations of a question paper leak fuel the unrest.
- Country:
- India
Protests intensified on Friday in Bihar over demands to cancel the recent PSC exam. Agitators disrupted rail and vehicular movement in Patna, with police intercepting Left-wing student groups marching towards the CM's residence.
Independent MP Pappu Yadav spearheaded the demonstrations, blocking key transit routes across Patna and beyond, including regions like Araria, Purnea, and Muzaffarpur. Protesters gathered at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station, temporarily halting train operations.
In a symbolic move, demonstrators also burnt tyres, illustrating their fervent dissent. Allegations of question paper leaks have heavily scrutinized the exam's legitimacy, leading to widespread unrest and calls for equal opportunities for all candidates.
