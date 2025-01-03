Bihar's Tumultuous Protest: Exam Controversy Ignites Mass Disruption

Protests intensified on Friday in Bihar over demands to cancel the recent PSC exam. Agitators disrupted rail and vehicular movement in Patna, with police intercepting Left-wing student groups marching towards the CM's residence.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav spearheaded the demonstrations, blocking key transit routes across Patna and beyond, including regions like Araria, Purnea, and Muzaffarpur. Protesters gathered at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station, temporarily halting train operations.

In a symbolic move, demonstrators also burnt tyres, illustrating their fervent dissent. Allegations of question paper leaks have heavily scrutinized the exam's legitimacy, leading to widespread unrest and calls for equal opportunities for all candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)