Left Menu

BJD vs BJP: The Battle Over Odisha's Rising Prices

The BJD has accused the Odisha BJP government of failing to control rising prices of essential commodities, affecting the poor and middle class. They plan a protest in Bhubaneswar on January 6, with demonstrations in all 30 districts. The BJP dismissed the BJD's actions as 'drama.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:38 IST
BJD vs BJP: The Battle Over Odisha's Rising Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political tensions in Odisha have escalated as the opposition BJD accused the state's BJP government of inadequately managing the rising prices of essential commodities. This economic pressure reportedly affects the poorer and middle-class communities, prompting BJD to announce a statewide demonstration scheduled for January 6.

Addressing the media, BJD senior leaders critiqued the ruling BJP, alleging the party's inability to stabilize the commodity prices, leading to increased household expenditure. The BJD's organized protest aims to amplify the voices of those impacted by the inflation spike, including a 9.4 percent surge in food prices.

In response, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal labeled the BJD's protest as mere 'drama,' citing historical data on inflation rates under former chief minister Naveen Patnaik's tenure. The political discourse continues as each party seeks to address or deflect concerns over economic governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025