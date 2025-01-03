BJD vs BJP: The Battle Over Odisha's Rising Prices

The political tensions in Odisha have escalated as the opposition BJD accused the state's BJP government of inadequately managing the rising prices of essential commodities. This economic pressure reportedly affects the poorer and middle-class communities, prompting BJD to announce a statewide demonstration scheduled for January 6.

Addressing the media, BJD senior leaders critiqued the ruling BJP, alleging the party's inability to stabilize the commodity prices, leading to increased household expenditure. The BJD's organized protest aims to amplify the voices of those impacted by the inflation spike, including a 9.4 percent surge in food prices.

In response, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal labeled the BJD's protest as mere 'drama,' citing historical data on inflation rates under former chief minister Naveen Patnaik's tenure. The political discourse continues as each party seeks to address or deflect concerns over economic governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)