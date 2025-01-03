Biden to Visit Grieving New Orleans After Devastating Truck Attack

President Joe Biden is slated to visit New Orleans next week as the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of a horrific New Year's attack. An Army veteran drove a truck into crowds, resulting in the tragic loss of 14 lives.

The White House announced that both the president and First Lady will arrive in New Orleans on Monday, aiming to offer solace to the affected families and community members in the wake of the attack. The attacker's identity has been confirmed as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was killed in a gunfight with police.

Biden revealed on Thursday that he has expedited the investigation into the attack, praising the resilience of New Orleans residents. Following the visit, Biden will head to Los Angeles for an event on Tuesday.

