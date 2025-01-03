Left Menu

Biden to Visit Grieving New Orleans After Devastating Truck Attack

President Biden will visit New Orleans, affected by a deadly New Year's attack by an Army veteran who drove a truck into crowds, killing 14. Biden aims to support the community and families, and has ordered an accelerated investigation into the tragedy. He will subsequently visit California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:11 IST
President Joe Biden is slated to visit New Orleans next week as the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of a horrific New Year's attack. An Army veteran drove a truck into crowds, resulting in the tragic loss of 14 lives.

The White House announced that both the president and First Lady will arrive in New Orleans on Monday, aiming to offer solace to the affected families and community members in the wake of the attack. The attacker's identity has been confirmed as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was killed in a gunfight with police.

Biden revealed on Thursday that he has expedited the investigation into the attack, praising the resilience of New Orleans residents. Following the visit, Biden will head to Los Angeles for an event on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

