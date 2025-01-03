Left Menu

Delhi's Political Tug-of-War: Modi and Kejriwal Exchange Sharp Barbs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes AAP, calling it a 'disaster' affecting Delhi for a decade, while AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal counters, claiming BJP lacks a CM candidate and issues for the elections. Modi inaugurated development projects in Delhi, emphasizing governance failures under AAP's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), describing it as a 'disaster' that has plagued Delhi for the past 10 years. His accusation, delivered at a major event where he inaugurated critical development projects, also targeted AAP's record on governance and corruption.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal swiftly countered, branding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as facing a 'disaster' due to its lack of a clear candidate for Chief Minister and pertinent issues for the impending assembly elections. Kejriwal addressed a press conference to defend his administration's achievements and criticize Modi's statements.

The heated exchanges come amidst Modi inaugurating several projects, including housing for residents, just weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections. Both leaders remain embroiled in a battle of rhetoric, each accusing the other of political failings and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

