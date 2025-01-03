Tikait Meets Kejriwal Amid Farmer Protests in Punjab

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, known for his role in farmer protests, held discussions with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. The meeting, attended by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and city advocates, focused on pressing issues faced by farmers and legal welfare for lawyers.

Tikait emphasized the need for support, urging for transport facilities for lawyers to commute between courts. He expressed optimism that certain demands would be addressed once the ruling party returns to power. Meanwhile, Kejriwal accused the central BJP government of ignoring a dialogue with Punjab farmers.

The AAP chief also alleged that the BJP was considering reintroducing three controversial farm laws that had been repealed, potentially through covert policy changes. With tensions simmering, the meeting highlighted ongoing concerns amid the prolonged farmer protests.

