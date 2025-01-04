Left Menu

Trump's Sentencing Amid Presidency: A Legal Tightrope

Donald Trump is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 10 in a criminal case involving hush money to a porn star. A judge ruled no jail time likely. Trump's legal team argues the case impedes his governance. The case relates to falsifying business records, following a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 02:50 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is set to be sentenced on January 10 in a criminal case involving a hush money payment to an adult film star. A judge has indicated he is not inclined to impose a jail sentence, easing immediate concerns for the President-elect.

Despite Trump's defense arguing the case could hinder his governing capabilities, Justice Juan Merchan dismissed the motion to drop the case, emphasizing the importance of upholding the Rule of Law. The case arose from a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former lawyer to silence Stormy Daniels regarding an alleged sexual encounter.

The conviction finds Trump guilty of falsifying business records. While options like delaying the sentencing or a symbolic discharge were discussed, Trump's legal entanglements remain a point of contention as he prepares for his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

