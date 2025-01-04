Kejriwal Alleges Political Conspiracy Behind Women's Protest

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, made a bold claim on Saturday, suggesting that women protesting outside his residence were affiliated with the opposition, specifically Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kejriwal emphasized that these individuals were not representatives from Punjab, asserting that Punjab's women supported AAP.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal challenged Congress and BJP to officially declare their alleged alliance against AAP in upcoming Delhi elections. He reacted to accusations from protesters that the AAP-led Punjab government had reneged on a promise to offer Rs 1000 to every woman.

Kejriwal reminded reporters of his government's decade-long policy of providing free water to Delhi's residents. Post-incarceration, he claimed misdeeds by the opposition led to inflated water bills for many households. Reassuring the public, he urged them not to settle inflated bills and vowed their resolution once AAP forms the government post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)