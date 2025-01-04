Left Menu

Political Storm: BJP's Protest Sparks Demand for Minister's Resignation

The BJP staged a protest demanding the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge following the alleged suicide of civil contractor Sachin Panchal. Although the protest was led by key BJP figures and resulted in several detentions, Kharge remains firm against the accusations, with both parties demanding further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:57 IST
On Saturday, the BJP took to the streets in a large-scale protest demanding the resignation of Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge. The protest is linked to the alleged suicide of a Bidar-based civil contractor, Sachin Panchal, who reportedly blamed one of Kharge's aides in his suicide note.

The protest was steered by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and Legislative Council opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. Large crowds gathered at Jagat Circle, voicing their demands with placards and slogans, under a significant police presence.

Police detained around 80 protesters when they attempted to march to Kharge's residence, but they were released later. Kharge, dismissing the protest's demands, countered by highlighting the charges against BJP leaders, notably under the POCSO Act. The BJP presses for a CBI inquiry into the contractor's death, while Kharge insists on his innocence, welcoming a thorough inquiry to ascertain facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

