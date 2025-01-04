MLA Uma Thomas: A Remarkable Recovery from a Stadium Fall

Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who faced a daunting accident last week, is showing positive signs of recovery. After sustaining injuries from a 15-foot fall at a stadium, Thomas was successfully taken off ventilator support and is now undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to the medical bulletin from the hospital, her lung condition remains satisfactory despite a pulmonary contusion, with her other vital signs stable. Thomas continues to receive care in the ICU as she has not fully recovered from her critical state.

The incident took place during a mass dance event at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on December 29. Thomas, who represents the Thrikkakkara constituency, suffered head and spinal injuries during the fall. She has managed to speak with her doctors and sons, indicating hopeful prospects for recovery.

