U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

In a significant development, the U.S. State Department has alerted Congress of a proposed arms sale amounting to USD 8 billion to Israel, sources report. This move comes as Israel continues its military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

The arms package includes a variety of weaponry such as medium-range air-to-air missiles, 155 mm artillery shells, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles, and 500-pound bombs, essential for Israel's defense strategies. Although some arms might be expedited from current U.S. stocks, the full delivery could span several years.

This proposal has ignited a wave of criticism, especially from within Congress. Lawmakers like Senator Bernie Sanders have voiced concerns over the impact on Palestinian civilians, urging a halt in offensive arms sales. Meanwhile, Israel asserts its strikes are aimed solely at militants, blaming Hamas for civilian casualties due to their operations within residential areas.

