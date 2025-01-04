Left Menu

U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

The U.S. State Department has proposed a USD 8 billion arms sale to Israel, including missiles and bombs, amidst Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. The proposal has sparked criticism due to Palestinian civilian casualties. The deal awaits Congressional review.

Updated: 04-01-2025 21:05 IST
In a significant development, the U.S. State Department has alerted Congress of a proposed arms sale amounting to USD 8 billion to Israel, sources report. This move comes as Israel continues its military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

The arms package includes a variety of weaponry such as medium-range air-to-air missiles, 155 mm artillery shells, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles, and 500-pound bombs, essential for Israel's defense strategies. Although some arms might be expedited from current U.S. stocks, the full delivery could span several years.

This proposal has ignited a wave of criticism, especially from within Congress. Lawmakers like Senator Bernie Sanders have voiced concerns over the impact on Palestinian civilians, urging a halt in offensive arms sales. Meanwhile, Israel asserts its strikes are aimed solely at militants, blaming Hamas for civilian casualties due to their operations within residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

