Gadkari Questions Ideological Loyalty Amid 'Use and Throw' Politics
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticizes the transient nature of political loyalty in India's power-driven party system. He highlighted the need for family stability for national progress and referenced Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a model for secular leadership, speaking at an event in Maratha Seva Sangha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:50 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday critiqued the opportunistic dynamics of Indian politics, labeling it as characterized by a 'use and throw' mentality.
The senior BJP leader emphasized that the emptiness of thought, rather than ideology, posed a challenge in the country, questioning the disappearing stream of loyalty among politicians rushing to join ruling parties.
Addressing a gathering at the Maratha Seva Sangha, Gadkari urged that stability starts at the family level for broader national progress, and lauded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his secular leadership.
