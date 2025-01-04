Left Menu

Gadkari Questions Ideological Loyalty Amid 'Use and Throw' Politics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticizes the transient nature of political loyalty in India's power-driven party system. He highlighted the need for family stability for national progress and referenced Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a model for secular leadership, speaking at an event in Maratha Seva Sangha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:50 IST
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday critiqued the opportunistic dynamics of Indian politics, labeling it as characterized by a 'use and throw' mentality.

The senior BJP leader emphasized that the emptiness of thought, rather than ideology, posed a challenge in the country, questioning the disappearing stream of loyalty among politicians rushing to join ruling parties.

Addressing a gathering at the Maratha Seva Sangha, Gadkari urged that stability starts at the family level for broader national progress, and lauded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his secular leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

