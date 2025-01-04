Gadkari Questions Ideological Loyalty Amid 'Use and Throw' Politics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday critiqued the opportunistic dynamics of Indian politics, labeling it as characterized by a 'use and throw' mentality.

The senior BJP leader emphasized that the emptiness of thought, rather than ideology, posed a challenge in the country, questioning the disappearing stream of loyalty among politicians rushing to join ruling parties.

Addressing a gathering at the Maratha Seva Sangha, Gadkari urged that stability starts at the family level for broader national progress, and lauded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his secular leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)