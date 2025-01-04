BJP vs. AAP: A Pre-Election Clash in Delhi
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra criticized AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal for unmet promises in Delhi, emphasizing BJP's commitment to development. Highlighting issues like inadequate education and healthcare, Malhotra accused AAP of non-governance, asserting BJP's readiness to challenge AAP in the forthcoming assembly elections in February 2025.
On Saturday, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misleading the public and failing to deliver on key election promises, particularly in education and healthcare. Malhotra cited broken sewer lines and a lack of clean water supply to illustrate his point, asserting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a decisive victory in Delhi's upcoming assembly elections.
Malhotra pointed out that over fifteen days had passed since AAP finalized its candidates, yet no leader had showcased any tangible achievements in the last decade. Highlighting Delhi's challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, he claimed that no hospitals under AAP's jurisdiction were operational, and accused the government of falling short on its commitments, such as establishing 500 schools.
The BJP leader underscored the central government's development contributions, including laying the foundation for three new colleges, and touted upcoming projects like the Sahibabad to Delhi Rapid Transit Metro. He emphasized BJP's focus on infrastructure, clean water, and pollution control, voicing confidence that BJP candidates like Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma would triumph over AAP stalwarts in the elections.
