Destruction and Diplomacy: Latest Developments in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the latest escalation, Israeli airstrikes claimed at least 15 lives in southern Gaza, targeting areas in and around Khan Younis. Hospital staff confirmed the fatalities, including a child, as the toll on civilians mounts.

Efforts for a ceasefire are reportedly underway in Qatar, although there hasn't been a breakthrough. Hamas emphasizes its commitment to the negotiation process, but warns against misinformation that could undermine trust in ongoing discussions.

On the ground, the humanitarian situation is dire. Gaza's Health Ministry has confirmed that key hospitals, including the Indonesian Hospital, are no longer operational, worsening the plight of an already beleaguered population.

(With inputs from agencies.)