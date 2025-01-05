Left Menu

Modi Urges Delhi to Embrace Change for a Brighter Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Delhi's AAP government, urging voters to elect BJP for transformative development. He promised continued public welfare schemes, assured an end to corruption, and highlighted infrastructural improvements, such as highways and metro expansion. Modi emphasized BJP's vision for a prosperous future in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi, accusing it of squandering valuable years in disputes with the Centre. Speaking at a rally in Rohini, Modi sought to persuade Delhiites to vote for the BJP, promising to transform the national capital into a futuristic city.

Modi reassured the public that the BJP, if elected, would continue existing welfare schemes and intensify efforts to eradicate corruption in their execution. He criticized the AAP administration, describing it as a 'disaster' for Delhi, and vowed the BJP's leadership would bring about the change that residents are yearning for.

Highlighting his government's infrastructural achievements, Modi pointed to highway developments, metro network expansion, and the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System. He criticized the current state government for neglecting essential issues such as road maintenance and sewer management, arguing that only a BJP-led administration could harness Delhi's full potential.

