Political Tensions Rise Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

The murder of Beed district's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, has sparked political tensions in Maharashtra. NCP spokesperson Sujay Chavan and MLC Amol Mitkari criticized BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for targeting Ajit Pawar over the case. The incident has highlighted caste conflicts and political blame among state leaders.

Political Tensions Rise Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
Political tensions are escalating in Maharashtra as NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan and party MLC Amol Mitkari took umbrage at BJP MLA Suresh Dhas's criticisms towards Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The dispute stems from a murder case involving Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.

Chavan and Mitkari have publicly questioned Dhas's trust in the state home department's ability to handle the murder probe fairly. The dissent comes amid ongoing demands that Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde be removed from the state council of ministers due to his affiliates' alleged involvement in the case.

The investigation into Deshmukh's abduction and murder, linked to tensions over an energy firm's windmill project, has also taken on a caste dimension, reflecting deeper societal rifts in the region. A Special Investigation Team is currently probing the case under intense political and social scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

