BJP Leader's Controversial Campaign Remarks Stir Political Storm

Controversy has erupted in Kalkaji after BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri made remarks comparing road development to Priyanka Gandhi's 'cheeks.' His comments, meant to highlight infrastructure plans, prompted immediate backlash from opponents and the public.

Congress candidate Alka Lamba strongly condemned Bidhuri's statement, accusing him of disrespecting women and questioning his suitability as a representative. Lamba demanded a public apology, urging senior BJP officials to clarify their stance.

The incident magnified past controversies surrounding Bidhuri, known for provocative public comments. The controversy echoes previous incidents, such as his heated outburst against Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, which faced widespread criticism.

