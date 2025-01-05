BJP Leader's Controversial Campaign Remarks Stir Political Storm
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri sparked outrage with remarks about developing roads akin to Priyanka Gandhi's 'cheeks.' Congress leader Alka Lamba criticized his language as disrespectful to women. The incident, part of Bidhuri's campaign in Kalkaji, drew sharp reactions, including protests and demands for an apology.
Controversy has erupted in Kalkaji after BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri made remarks comparing road development to Priyanka Gandhi's 'cheeks.' His comments, meant to highlight infrastructure plans, prompted immediate backlash from opponents and the public.
Congress candidate Alka Lamba strongly condemned Bidhuri's statement, accusing him of disrespecting women and questioning his suitability as a representative. Lamba demanded a public apology, urging senior BJP officials to clarify their stance.
The incident magnified past controversies surrounding Bidhuri, known for provocative public comments. The controversy echoes previous incidents, such as his heated outburst against Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, which faced widespread criticism.
