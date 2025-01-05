Tensions Escalate Amid New Clashes in the West Bank

Israeli forces have caused an uproar by killing a Palestinian security service member in the West Bank, accusing him of militancy. The incident echoes the volatile surge in Israeli-Palestinian tensions, particularly marked by recent events in Gaza.

During a Border Police operation in Meithaloun, a northern West Bank village, Hassan Rabaiya, allegedly a wanted militant, was fatally shot. Israeli authorities discovered weapons parts, a shotgun, and $26,000 in his residence. The locale, known for its frequent tumult, is near Jenin, a hotspot of conflict.

This development accompanies a broader crackdown led by the Palestinian Authority on Jenin militants, exacerbating tensions within the community. Amidst these clashes, Gaza's residents grieve the loss of six individuals, including a teenager, in recent Israeli airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)