EU Boosts Support for Palestinian Authority with New Financial Package

The European Union will enhance its aid to the Palestinian Authority with a three-year, 1.6 billion euro package. This support, as announced by European Commissioner Dubravka Suica, will accompany reforms aimed at addressing corruption and poor governance within the Palestinian Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:37 IST
The European Union has announced a significant increase in its financial support for the Palestinian Authority, committing to a three-year package valued at approximately 1.6 billion euros, equivalent to $1.8 billion. This was disclosed in an interview with Reuters by Dubravka Suica, the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

Commissioner Suica stressed that the financial aid will be accompanied by expectations for reform within the Palestinian Authority. This comes amid ongoing criticisms targeting the authority's record of corruption and ineffective governance.

The EU's increased financial package is part of broader efforts to stabilize the region and encourage positive governance practices, aiming to address long-standing issues that have impeded progress in Palestinian territories.

