U.S. Domestic News: Winter Storms, Oil Drilling Bans, and New Orleans Resilience

In New Orleans, new barriers installed on Bourbon Street are crash-rated to withstand only 10-mph impacts, despite earlier concerns about pickup trucks breaching these limits during attacks, according to city documents.

A massive winter storm is set to hit the U.S., prompting states of emergency in Kentucky and Virginia, as predicted by the National Weather Service.

President Joe Biden plans to prohibit new offshore oil drilling in extensive U.S. coastal areas, as reported by Bloomberg, affecting large portions of the Atlantic and Pacific.

